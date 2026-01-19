Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets TO See Vince Gill

Vince Gill is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on June 19th! Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Country music icon Vince Gill is bringing his legendary sound, heartfelt lyrics, and award-winning musicianship to Ruth Eckerd Hall on June 19th, and you could be there!

With a career spanning decades, countless hits, and multiple Grammy Awards, Vince Gill delivers an unforgettable live performance filled with classic favorites and incredible storytelling.

👉 Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience an unforgettable night of live music at one of Tampa Bay’s premier venues.

Contest Rules: