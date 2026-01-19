Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive

The concert film Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive will be released exclusively in IMAX theatres globally for a limited time and QYK has your tickets to experience this one-of-a-kind event. Enter below for your chance to win!

Experience Eric Church’s groundbreaking Evangeline vs. The Machine exclusively in IMAX. Filmed over two electrifying, sold-out nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. this one-of-a-kind concert event captures the CMA Entertainer of the Year performing his eighth studio album front-to-back before reimagining fan favorites like “Desperate Man,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Sinners Like Me,” “Mistress Named Music,” and “Springsteen.” Backed by a 6-piece band, 4-piece horn section, 4-piece string section, 8-piece choir, and powerhouse vocalist Joanna Cotten, Church transforms the stage into a thrilling fusion of country, rock, blues, and soul.