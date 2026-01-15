Justin Moore plays "Moore or Less" game with Tampa Bays Hometown Morning Krewe. We got to catch up with the hilarious Justin Moore and play a game we called Moore or Less. He called into the show this morning to promote the Tampa Bay's Rodeo Bull Bash and Country Music Festival. He is performing Friday night after the Rodeo.

Rodeo Details

Tampa Bay's Rodeo Bull Bash and Country Music Festival takes place January 16 and 17 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Justin Moore and Trace Adkins will headline the event and Lee Greenwod performs as special guest each night. The Bull Bash & Country Music Festival is two nights of bull riding and country music along with celebrating America’s 250th birthday and honor the brave men and women of the military who safeguard our freedom. Special recognition will also be given to The Wounded Warrior Project who will be hosting members of their community at the event.

The area's top bull riders will battle it out in a competition for cash prizes, plus bragging rights, followed by a country concert each night.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., enjoy delicious food, cold beer and you can even test your skills on the mechanical bull before the action begins.

Since this is for a rodeo, we asked Justin if he's ever rode a bull and his answer was no. His management team wouldn't allow him to ride one, as it is easy to hurt yourself on one, so instead of risking that, they just keep him off of them. He will not be riding one at the upcoming rodeo.

Trace Adkins

J.R. and Justin were trading fun stories about Trace Adkins as he is hosting Saturday nights rodeo.

Moore Or Less Game