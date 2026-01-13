Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: January 16-January 18

Tampa's entertainment lineup blends big-name nostalgia, sharp comedy, and intimate live music into a packed stretch of shows. From the orchestral hits of The Billy Joel Songbook to Harland Williams' unpredictable stand-up and the stripped-down charm of New Tampa Unplugged: Alexis Carra, the schedule offers a mix of energy, humor, and artistry. Add to that more concerts, festivals, and nightlife for a full weekend and week of entertainment ahead.

The Billy Joel Songbook

What: Symphonic celebration of Billy Joel classics

Symphonic celebration of Billy Joel classics When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Ferguson Hall, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa

Ferguson Hall, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $64

Florida Orchestra performs "The Billy Joel Songbook," bringing the iconic hits of Billy Joel to life in a symphonic celebration at The Straz Center. With a full orchestra and arrangements of modern pop songs such as "Piano Man," "Only the Good Die Young," "Just the Way You Are," and "Movin' Out," this concert celebrates these popular songs with the full orchestral depth that only a concert can provide. Vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare leads a performance that enables generations to hear and enjoy their favorite songs in a new, vibrant style.

Harland Williams

What: Comedian Harland Williams

Comedian Harland Williams When: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Where: Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: $30 to $46

Harland Williams is a Canadian-born comedian and actor, known for his offbeat, energetic style and appearances in films such as "Dumb and Dumber," "There's Something About Mary," "Half Baked," and "RocketMan." He combines witty remarks, ridiculous jokes, audience involvement, and spontaneously generated narratives for an interactive, organic stand-up performance that delivers immense enjoyment to those who see it firsthand.

New Tampa Unplugged: Alexis Carra

What: Intimate acoustic showcase by Alexis Carra

Intimate acoustic showcase by Alexis Carra When: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa

New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa Cost: $17.50 to $25

New Tampa Unplugged: Alexis Carra features an intimate acoustic performance by the Tampa native and seasoned musical theatre performer. Part of the New Tampa Unplugged series inspired by "MTV Unplugged," this event turns the venue into a cozy, living-room-style setting with cabaret seating and up-close music. Carra, whose career spans Broadway productions and screen appearances, returns to the series after earning praise for a previous hometown show and will be accompanied on piano for a heartfelt and engaging concert experience.

Other Events

Tampa's weekend energy comes through loud and clear with a mix of live music, comedy, and jazz-driven nightlife. From festival vibes to intimate club performances, the city's entertainment scene offers plenty of ways to keep the momentum going after dark.

Luis Figueroa: Viva Tampa Bay Festival 2026 : Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa Russell Peters : Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. at Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. 8th Ave., C-112, Tampa

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. at Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. 8th Ave., C-112, Tampa New Tampa Jazz Nights: Chuck Redd with La Lucha: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa

