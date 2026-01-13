Miranda Lambert Set to Perform at the 2026 DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show

Miranda Lambert sure knows how to make motors run.

The country music superstar will help engines rev up during the DAYTONA 500 as she takes the stage at this year’s pre-race concert. Set for Sunday, February 15, Lambert will kick off the festivities on The Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway with her twang and signature fiery energy.

A Country Star at the Heart of NASCAR’s Big Weekend

Lambert, a Grammy Award-winning singer and one of country music’s most well-known voices, will headline the pre-race concert. Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said, “To have this level of talent with an artist such as Miranda Lambert performing our pre-race concert adds an incredible amount of energy for the 68th running of the DAYTONA 500. Her powerhouse vocals and passion for music are the perfect mix to represent the prestige of this event. Get ready for the thunder of country music before we wave the green flag, and engines roar to kick off the 2026 season!” as reported by Music Row.

What’s Next for Her?

While Lambert’s 2025 hasn’t been quite as prolific as 2024, the year she released Postcards from Texas, she’s hardly away from the spotlight. From standout performances like her show-stopping duet with Chris Stapleton at the 2025 CMA Awards to co-writing Ella Langley’s chart-topping hit “Choosin’ Texas,” Lambert has stayed very relevant. And if anything, her already packed 2026 calendar proves there’s no stopping her.