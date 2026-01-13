Jackson Dean is Engaged! What We Know About the Big News

Rising star Jackson Dean is officially off the market, and fans are here for it. The singer-songwriter recently announced his engagement, and the country music industry is buzzing with love, congratulations, and a whole lot of excitement.

Jackson Dean is Engaged

In an Instagram post, Dean’s fiancée, Shannon Miscoll, shared the exciting news. She posted a photo strip featuring two intimate shots of the couple in the woods, with her engagement ring on full display. In the top image, Dean and Miscoll pose together, all smiles—Dean sporting a black cowboy hat, while Miscoll rests her left hand, ring front and center, on his chest.

In the second photo, she shared a close-up of her ring with Dean smiling from a distance.

A Big Moment Worth Celebrating

Miscoll wrote in the caption, “i can’t wait to be your wife @thejacksondean !!” Simple words but full of love and excitement to spend the rest of her life with her future spouse. Fans and friends immediately flooded the comments. One wrote, “You deserve the very best! So happy for you, sweet girl.” Another commented, “STOP IT! Welcome to the fam!!! Congrats you two!”

What’s Next for Him?

Dean recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, reflecting on the year that he had. He captioned the post, “13 countries, a number one song, and shows in damn near all 50 states. thank ye all for spendin so much time with me this year.” There’s clearly no slowing him down, since he's got another round of tour dates already lined up.

Check out his upcoming shows below.

February 05: Epic Event Center, Green Bay, WI

Epic Event Center, Green Bay, WI February 06: The Rust Belt, East Moline, IL

The Rust Belt, East Moline, IL February 07: Granite Falls Firemen’s Dance, Granite Falls, MN

Granite Falls Firemen’s Dance, Granite Falls, MN February 12: The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI

The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI March 05: C2C Presents: The Bluebird Cafe, Berlin

C2C Presents: The Bluebird Cafe, Berlin March 06: C2C Berlin 2026, Berlin

C2C Berlin 2026, Berlin April 10: Country Thunder Arizona 2026, Florence, AZ

Country Thunder Arizona 2026, Florence, AZ April 18: Boots in the Park, Fresno, CA

Boots in the Park, Fresno, CA May 29: Gulf Coast Jam 2026, Panama City Beach, FL

Gulf Coast Jam 2026, Panama City Beach, FL July 04: Southern Tier Music Fest, Sidney, NY

Southern Tier Music Fest, Sidney, NY July 11: Lakefront Music Fest 2026, Prior Lake, MN

Lakefront Music Fest 2026, Prior Lake, MN July 23: Headwaters Country Jam 2026, Cardwell, MT

Headwaters Country Jam 2026, Cardwell, MT July 25: Headwaters Country Jam 2026, Cardwell, MT

Headwaters Country Jam 2026, Cardwell, MT August 08: XRoads41 2926, Oshkosh, WI