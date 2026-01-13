Brandon Lake and Cody Johnson Release Duet Version of ‘When a Cowboy Prays’

Brandon Lake has released a collaborative version of "When A Cowboy Prays" with Cody Johnson across all major digital and streaming platforms, uniting country and gospel influences for a broad global audience. The track blends classic country instrumentation with a worshipful emotional arc, using acoustic textures and restrained storytelling to emphasize authenticity. This song's lyrics depict prayer as a way for the community to be strong together and depict the journey we travel throughout our lives, the struggles we've faced and keep on going through, and that prayer is gratitude and ends in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.

"Brandon apparently played this song sometime back and called me and said, 'Would you be willing to be on the song?' because you demanded it," Johnson said in a new clip, speaking directly to fans. Lake chimed in to say, "Y'all broke the internet." The country star continued, "I immediately said yes. I'm a huge fan. It's called 'When A Cowboy Prays.' Cody Johnson, Brandon Lake. You said it, you got it."

"The one and only @codyjohnson yall!!! I could not be more HONORED & PROUD of this version of "When A Cowboy Prays." I tear up every time I listen! So thankful for this collab and this friendship," he shared before adding, "Cowboy or not, I'm praying it blesses every one of you and reminds ya the power of prayer." Johnson echoed that sentiment in a previous post, writing, "Can't wait for y'all to hear this… Honored to be part of such an incredible song."

Johnson's contribution adds rising vocal intensity to the chorus, reinforcing the song's themes of faith and prayer. The collaboration arrives as Johnson continues touring through mid-2026, maintaining strong promotional momentum that includes a Stagecoach appearance. He has also spoken about a broader artistic perspective behind "The Fall," framing hardships along the journey as foundational to later successes.