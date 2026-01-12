Backstage Country
Listen To Your Morning Krewe To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is bringing his powerhouse voice and unforgettable hits to Raymond James Stadium on June 13, 2026, on his All-American Road show and we’re sending you there! This can’t-miss…

smckenzie

Chris Stapleton is bringing his powerhouse voice and unforgettable hits to Raymond James Stadium on June 13, 2026, on his All-American Road show and we’re sending you there!

This can’t-miss night of country music also features special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone, making it one epic summer show.

Listen daily for the keyword of the day and text for your chance to win!

📅 Event Details

Event: Chris Stapleton
Dates: June 13, 2026
Location: Raymond James Stadium

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Queue to Call
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/12-1/16/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/12-1/16/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton on April 9, 2026
  • Prize Value: $99.75
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation

Chris Stapleton
smckenzieWriter
