Listen To Win A Pair of Tickets TO PBR- Unleash The Beast

KC and 99.5 QYK are giving you the chance to experience the Unleash of the Beast. Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to PBR at Benchmark International Arena.
This is your chance to witness elite athletes, intense competition, and edge-of-your-seat moments at one of the most thrilling events in sports. This stop on the Unleash the Beast Tour features the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge on Friday night—a high-energy, team-based showdown where PBR Teams battle head-to-head in a fast-paced, competitive format you won’t want to miss!
For more information, Click Here
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Queue To Call
- Dates Of Contest: 1/12-1/16/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/12-1/16/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to PBR at Benchmark International Arena
- Prize Value: $126.80
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Professional Bull Riding