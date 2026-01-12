Backstage Country
Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Mitchell Tenpenny

Get ready for a night of modern country hits and high-energy vibes as Mitchell Tenpenny takes the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa on February 11, 2026! Known for…

Get ready for a night of modern country hits and high-energy vibes as Mitchell Tenpenny takes the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa on February 11, 2026!

Known for his chart-topping songs and powerhouse vocals, Mitchell Tenpenny delivers a show packed with fan favorites like “Drunk Me,” “We Got History,” “Truth About You,” and more. His blend of country, pop, and rock influences makes for an unforgettable live experience.

📅 Event Details

Artist: Mitchell Tenpenny
Date: February 11, 2026
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Queue to Call
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/12-1/16/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:1/12-1/16/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Mitchell Tenpenny on February 11, 2026
  • Prize Value: $84
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock

Mitchell Tenpenny
smckenzieWriter
