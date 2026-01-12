Listen For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Mitchell Tenpenny

Get ready for a night of modern country hits and high-energy vibes as Mitchell Tenpenny takes the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa on February 11, 2026!
Known for his chart-topping songs and powerhouse vocals, Mitchell Tenpenny delivers a show packed with fan favorites like “Drunk Me,” “We Got History,” “Truth About You,” and more. His blend of country, pop, and rock influences makes for an unforgettable live experience.
📅 Event Details
Artist: Mitchell Tenpenny
Date: February 11, 2026
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Queue to Call
- Dates Of Contest: 1/12-1/16/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:1/12-1/16/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Mitchell Tenpenny on February 11, 2026
- Prize Value: $84
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock