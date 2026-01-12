Grand Ole Opry Plans Birthday Celebration for Dolly Parton With Concert Benefiting Literacy Program

The Grand Ole Opry has announced the fourth annual Opry Goes Dolly show, scheduled for Jan. 17, celebrating Dolly Parton's 80th birthday. The special event will honor Parton's enduring influence on country music and culture, featuring live performances by Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Rhonda Vincent, and Trannie Wilson, with additional artists to be announced closer to the event date.

“I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you're all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ole birthday with some of my songs. Some of my favorite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said. “I wish I could be there in person, but I'll be sending you all my love for sure.”

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, with five dollars from each ticket supporting the organization's mission to deliver free books to children from birth to age five. The benefit reflects Parton's long-standing commitment to literacy and early childhood education.

The evening will feature a festive, Dolly-inspired atmosphere throughout the Opry grounds. Planned elements include baked goods made from Dolly's Duncan Hines mixes, a large fan card for birthday messages, signature Dolly-themed drinks at the bars, and a Dolly impersonator welcoming guests on the Plaza.

Beyond the in-house audience, performances and highlights from the celebration will be shared across the Opry's social channels, including YouTube and Facebook Live, and aired on more than 100 syndicated radio stations nationwide. For those unable to attend in person, top moments will also be broadcast on Opry Live via Circle Country, with free streaming available on the Roku Channel, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree, and Xumo, as well as subscription platforms FuboTV and Peacock.