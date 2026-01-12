Lee Ann Womack won best song of the year, top vocal event and single record of the year at the 36th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. 5/9/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Giddy up, 2000 was a year in country music! Hard to believe that some of the most unforgettable country hits turn 26 years old this year. Country radio was packed with the hits and many of your favorite soundtracks and welcomed the 2000s.

As we're celebrating a milestone year, we celebrate the songs that shaped a lot of what we listen to today. These songs remain an inspiration for new artists and still have our listeners enjoying them with every listen. So, what country songs are turning 26 this year? Take a look at the list below and see for yourself!

Country Songs Turning 26 in 2026

I Hope You Dance - Lee Ann Womack

The Best Day - George Strait

The Way You Love Me - Faith Hill

Your Everything - Keith Urban

We Danced - Brad Paisley

Best of Intentions - Travis Tritt

My Next Thirty Years - Tim McGraw

Born to Fly - Sara Evans

What About Now - Lonestar

Prayin' for Daylight - Rascal Flatts

Let's Make Love - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

But For the Grace of God - Keith Urban

You'll Always Be Loved By Me - Brooks & Dunn