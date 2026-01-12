Backstage Country
Country Songs Turning 26 in 2026

Giddy up, 2000 was a year in country music! Hard to believe that some of the most unforgettable country hits turn 26 years old this year. Country radio was packed…

Randi Moultrie

Lee Ann Womack won best song of the year, top vocal event and single record of the year at the 36th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. 5/9/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Giddy up, 2000 was a year in country music! Hard to believe that some of the most unforgettable country hits turn 26 years old this year. Country radio was packed with the hits and many of your favorite soundtracks and welcomed the 2000s.

As we're celebrating a milestone year, we celebrate the songs that shaped a lot of what we listen to today. These songs remain an inspiration for new artists and still have our listeners enjoying them with every listen. So, what country songs are turning 26 this year? Take a look at the list below and see for yourself!

  • I Hope You Dance - Lee Ann Womack
  • The Best Day - George Strait
  • The Way You Love Me - Faith Hill
  • Your Everything - Keith Urban
  • We Danced - Brad Paisley
  • Best of Intentions - Travis Tritt
  • My Next Thirty Years - Tim McGraw
  • Born to Fly - Sara Evans
  • What About Now - Lonestar
  • Prayin' for Daylight - Rascal Flatts
  • Let's Make Love - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
  • But For the Grace of God - Keith Urban
  • You'll Always Be Loved By Me - Brooks & Dunn

Quite a few country hits were released in the 2000s. Some of these songs are those that go down in history. Also, for some of these artists, this was also their debut year straight to the charts.

Music News
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
