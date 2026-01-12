Country Songs Turning 26 in 2026
Giddy up, 2000 was a year in country music! Hard to believe that some of the most unforgettable country hits turn 26 years old this year. Country radio was packed with the hits and many of your favorite soundtracks and welcomed the 2000s.
As we're celebrating a milestone year, we celebrate the songs that shaped a lot of what we listen to today. These songs remain an inspiration for new artists and still have our listeners enjoying them with every listen. So, what country songs are turning 26 this year? Take a look at the list below and see for yourself!
Country Songs Turning 26 in 2026
- I Hope You Dance - Lee Ann Womack
- The Best Day - George Strait
- The Way You Love Me - Faith Hill
- Your Everything - Keith Urban
- We Danced - Brad Paisley
- Best of Intentions - Travis Tritt
- My Next Thirty Years - Tim McGraw
- Born to Fly - Sara Evans
- What About Now - Lonestar
- Prayin' for Daylight - Rascal Flatts
- Let's Make Love - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
- But For the Grace of God - Keith Urban
- You'll Always Be Loved By Me - Brooks & Dunn
Quite a few country hits were released in the 2000s. Some of these songs are those that go down in history. Also, for some of these artists, this was also their debut year straight to the charts.