Hudson Westbrook Drops Five-Track EP, Joins Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman on 2026 Tours

Hudson Westbrook has revealed Exclusive EP slated for release on Jan. 23 as part of his continued growth and success in the music industry. Recently, Hudson's popularity has continued to grow throughout the United States due to his increased streaming figures, his play on many radio stations around the country, and his performances at various venues.

Westbrook spent his youth in the small town of Stephenville, Texas. He attended Texas Tech University and developed his career in the regional country music scene, and eventually made his way into a larger market. He draws musical inspiration from the neotraditional country style mixed with Red Dirt elements; his influences include George Strait and Turnpike Troubadours. The combination of these two styles has allowed Westbrook to create a traditionalist sound as an artist while keeping some contemporary elements within that framework.

In 2024, Westbrook's rise to fame was propelled by the viral success of the debut single "Take It Slow." He followed with fan favorites “Two Way Drive” and “House Again,” the latter of which became a Top 10 country single. “House Again” remains a strong presence on country radio and has helped drive more than 900 million global streams across his catalog within 18 months.

His debut album, Texas Forever, marked a turning point, pushing his reach beyond Texas and establishing him as a national contender. Through this project, he was able to bolster his reputation as a songwriter whose songs are written simply and contain many familiar topics of home life, relationships, and self-examination.

The Exclusive EP was announced by Westbrook with photos posting the release date, cover image, and complete list of songs on Instagram. A shot of Westbrook is displayed on an amber wall as he wears jeans and a western-style shirt with a wide, bright buckle. You can see the simple, easy nature of his clothing, which reflects both Western culture & country music's association with Western style.