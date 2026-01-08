Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: January 9-January 11

Tampa has numerous events this week and offers some of the best weekend entertainment. Enjoy a night out with some hilarious comedy with Mark Viera and "The Boricuas of Comedy Tour" or be entertained by The Harlem Globetrotters' "100-Year Tour."

Mark Viera — "The Boricuas of Comedy Tour"

What: Comedian Mark Viera

Comedian Mark Viera When: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. 8th Ave., C-112, Tampa

Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. 8th Ave., C-112, Tampa Cost: $35 to $40

Mark Viera's "The Boricuas of Comedy Tour" is a stand-up comedy show headlined by Bronx-born comedian Mark Viera, known for his high-energy style, animated storytelling, and reality-based humor rooted in his life experiences growing up in New York. While performing at Tampa's Funny Bone Comedy Club, Viera connects with audiences through his insightful observations, character impressions, and relatable stories.

The Harlem Globetrotters' "100 Year Tour"

What: Legendary basketball meets family-friendly fun

Legendary basketball meets family-friendly fun When: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 3 p.m. Where: Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $60

Known worldwide, the Harlem Globetrotters are both skilled athletes and entertainers who use comedy, trick shots, and fun to delight fans of all ages. With their "100 Year Tour" to commemorate this milestone, the Harlem Globetrotters are showcasing their remarkable basketball skills, acrobatic slam dunks, and ability to entertain audiences across North America.

Other Events

From early-morning energy to evening concerts and laid-back social vibes, this weekend's lineup highlights Tampa's love of active fun and live entertainment. These events blend community spirit, big-stage excitement, and relaxed indulgence, offering plenty of ways to enjoy the city's vibrant weekend atmosphere:

Bikes and Beers Tampa Bay : Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 8 a.m. at Cigar City Brewing, 3924 W. Spruce St., Tampa

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 8 a.m. at Cigar City Brewing, 3924 W. Spruce St., Tampa Winter Jam 2026 : Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 5 p.m. at the Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 5 p.m. at the Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Rum in the Sun: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 4-8 p.m. at 1920 Ybor, 1920 E. 7th Ave., Tampa

More To Explore This Week