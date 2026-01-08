Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: January 9-January 11
Tampa has numerous events this week and offers some of the best weekend entertainment. Enjoy a night out with some hilarious comedy with Mark Viera and "The Boricuas of Comedy Tour" or be entertained by The Harlem Globetrotters' "100-Year Tour."
Mark Viera — "The Boricuas of Comedy Tour"
- What: Comedian Mark Viera
- When: Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant, 1600 E. 8th Ave., C-112, Tampa
- Cost: $35 to $40
Mark Viera's "The Boricuas of Comedy Tour" is a stand-up comedy show headlined by Bronx-born comedian Mark Viera, known for his high-energy style, animated storytelling, and reality-based humor rooted in his life experiences growing up in New York. While performing at Tampa's Funny Bone Comedy Club, Viera connects with audiences through his insightful observations, character impressions, and relatable stories.
The Harlem Globetrotters' "100 Year Tour"
- What: Legendary basketball meets family-friendly fun
- When: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at 3 p.m.
- Where: Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
- Cost: Tickets start at $60
Known worldwide, the Harlem Globetrotters are both skilled athletes and entertainers who use comedy, trick shots, and fun to delight fans of all ages. With their "100 Year Tour" to commemorate this milestone, the Harlem Globetrotters are showcasing their remarkable basketball skills, acrobatic slam dunks, and ability to entertain audiences across North America.
Other Events
From early-morning energy to evening concerts and laid-back social vibes, this weekend's lineup highlights Tampa's love of active fun and live entertainment. These events blend community spirit, big-stage excitement, and relaxed indulgence, offering plenty of ways to enjoy the city's vibrant weekend atmosphere:
- Bikes and Beers Tampa Bay: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 8 a.m. at Cigar City Brewing, 3924 W. Spruce St., Tampa
- Winter Jam 2026: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 5 p.m. at the Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Rum in the Sun: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, from 4-8 p.m. at 1920 Ybor, 1920 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
More To Explore This Week
Weeknights in Tampa carry a relaxed, creative vibe that makes it easy to step out without the weekend rush. With options ranging from live music and illuminated art experiences to stand-up comedy and hands-on activities, these evenings offer simple, enjoyable ways to unwind and stay inspired Monday through Thursday:
- EMM With Apollo Infiniti, Mr. Vyn Suazion, and Veronica Foxx: Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at 9 p.m., at Crowbar Ybor City, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa
- Sizzlin' Sunset: PUBLIC BLACKLIGHT: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2026, from 7-9 p.m. at Painting With a Twist, 5537 Sheldon Road, #U, Tampa,
- Joe Matarese: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
- Thursday Ceramics: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2026, from 6-9 p.m. at Tampa Museum of Art, Cornelia Corbett Center, 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa