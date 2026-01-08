Morgan Wallen’s Album Returns to No. 2 on Billboard 200 as Holiday Titles Exit

Morgan Wallen continues to demonstrate rare chart longevity as I'm the Problem rebounds sharply on the Billboard 200, jumping from No. 6 last week back to No. 2. The move reflects renewed momentum for the album as several seasonal releases exit the Top 10, allowing Wallen's set to surge upward again on the all-genre chart.

The rebound on the Billboard 200 coincides with Wallen's continued dominance on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. I'm the Problem has now logged 33 consecutive weeks at No. 1, extending Wallen's cumulative career total to a record-setting 219 weeks at No. 1. No other artist has accumulated more time at No. 1 in the 61-year history of the ranking.

Among the closest long-term chart leaders are Alabama with 125 weeks at No. 1, Willie Nelson with 107 weeks, and Taylor Swift with 101 weeks. Wallen surpassed all of them during a run that began on Aug. 15, 2020, and has continued uninterrupted through multiple album cycles.

Released on May 16 through Big Loud in partnership with Republic Records and Mercury Records, I'm the Problem is Wallen's fourth studio album. The project spans 37 tracks and runs nearly two hours, making it his longest and most track-heavy release to date. Its scale has not limited its appeal, as the album has also led the Billboard 200 for multiple weeks, underscoring strong crossover consumption beyond the country format.

Wallen's broader catalog remains active as well. One Thing at a Time recently returned to the Billboard 200 Top 10, climbing from No. 36 to No. 9, further reinforcing his sustained commercial presence across charts.