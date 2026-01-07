This Day in Country History: January 7

On this day in country history, Jan. 7, Carrie Underwood had repeat wins at The People's Choice Awards in 2009 and 2015. Little Jimmy Dickens had a star-studded visitation service, and Charlie Pride performed at the Grand Ole Opry on this day in 1967. Here you'll find more country events that occurred on Jan. 7.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The People's Choice Awards had big moments on Jan. 7:

2009: At the People's Choice Awards, Carrie Underwood won Favorite Female Singer, and her song "Last Name" won Favorite Country Song. Rascal Flatts won Favorite Group.

Cultural Milestones

From Charlie Pride to Jimmy Dickens, these were cultural milestones for Jan. 7:

1967: Charlie Pride was the first Black country music artist at the Grand Ole Opry in a decade. The record-breaking Pride was also the first performer ever to win the Country Music Association's Male Vocalist of the Year two years in a row and had 29 No. 1 hits.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Keith Urban had notable performances on Jan. 7:

2018: Keith Urban paired with pop star Kelly Clarkson to present the award for Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The duo surprised the audience by singing the line, "and the Golden Globe Award goes to," as they presented "This Is Me" from the movie The Greatest Showman.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a tour announcement that eventually had to be cancelled to the death of a movie director, these were industry changes for Jan. 7:

2020: Rascal Flatts announced on Jan. 7 that they were hitting the road for their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour. This tour was to mark the band's 20th anniversary. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, they had to cancel the tour completely.

