Jelly Roll Tapped as Judge for Netflix’s ‘Star Search’ Revival

Jelly Roll will need to update his resume soon.

Netflix recently announced that Roll, also known as Jason Bradley DeFord, will join the live talent show Star Search as a judge, alongside Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lip Sync Battle host Chrissy Teigen.

Jelly Roll Joins Judges Panel of Talent Show

In an announcement via Instagram, the streaming giant posted an introductory video featuring the three judges (not that they need any introduction). The caption reads, “Meet your new Star Search judges: Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen! STAR SEARCH, the 5-week LIVE event, begins on January 20!”

The video first featured Gellar, who said, “I know what it takes to have a career that slays, so my intentions as a judge will be constructive, but never cruel.” Next is Roll, who declared, “Stars shine without permission. And I’m searching for the brightest and most audacious stars on that stage.” Last was Teigen, who said, “I may be opinionated and wear my heart on my face, but that’s because I know a legend when I see one” (yes, that sounds like a nod to her husband, John Legend).

A Star is Born Again

Originally hosted by Ed McMahon, Star Search first aired from 1983 to 1995, with a later revival hosted by Arsenio Hall from 2003 to 2004. This year’s reboot will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and is set to run for five weeks, featuring contestants competing across different categories: music, dance, comedy, magic, variety, and a junior's segment.

Audiences can also vote in real time for their favorite contestants.

Some of the stars and celebrities who joined the show include music royalties Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Alanis Morissette, Aaliyah, Usher, actors Martin Lawrence, Kevin James, Adam Sandler, and comedian Dave Chappelle.