Ashley McBryde Shares Reaction to Fifth Studio Album Set for 2026 Release

Ashley McBryde posted several emotional videos this week on Instagram of herself listening to early rough mixes from what will be her fifth studio album. The clips show Ashley bursting into tears and laughing while she listens to these early versions. In one of the videos, she describes the process of listening to these mixes as life-changing; it feels like she is discovering a new version of herself as an artist for the very first time.

The video shows the singer talking about how the mixes hit her. "I've been here for every note, every syllable, every breath of this record," she said. "And I'm listening to the mixes, and it's like I've never heard this record. It's like I've never heard this artist."

According to McBryde, she participated in all stages of the album's creation, making it a personal experience and a key developmental point in her career. The emotional response is indicative of McBryde's passion and commitment to hearing how the songs will change throughout the mixing process.

The forthcoming record will serve as the follow-up to 2023's The Devil I Know and is expected to be released in 2026. At this time, no official release date, track list, or other announcement for this album has been shared; however, the evolving timeline suggests that new material will be made available over an extended period leading into that calendar year.