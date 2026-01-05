Second Date Update January 2026
We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from January 2026.
January 6 - Back That Thang Up
Leah told us that her date with Corey was great, but there hasn't been a second date. Corey told us that she has a backup plan and it isn't about her job.
January 5 - If You're A Dude...Don't Do This
Tom said his date with Stephanie was great and they were even talking after the date, but then that stopped. Stephanie told us that he talked about his ex on the date and kept going on about it.
