Riley Green Has ‘17 to 20 Songs’ for New Album: ‘I Never Stopped Writing’

Some artists disappear between albums. Riley Green, on the other hand, apparently just kept writing. PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Country Star recently revealed that he already has a slew of new songs ready for his next album. With his Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) album just released last year, it seems we won't have to wait long for his next project.

Riley Green: 'I Never Really Stopped Writing'

In a recent interview with Holler, Green, who has been consistently posting snippets of unreleased songs like “Damn, I Miss That Dog,” and “Got That From You” on his Instagram, revealed that he’s excited every time he writes a song and wants to share it with his fans. “Often, I put the whole song out there,” he said. “Sometimes it may just be a little clip, but for me, it's just [making the most of it] while people are listening - and my audience has never been bigger than it is right now.”

Green added, “I never really stopped writing. For me, it's not like you have an album like Don't Mind If I Do that does well, and you go, ‘Okay, I can relax’. It's more the opposite. Things are going really well, and I want to go write more songs.”

Ready for a New Album

The Alabama-born singer-songwriter also shared the good news: “I've got probably 17 to 20 songs right now that I'm ready to put on another record. It's a really cool time to have so many eyes and ears on you”.