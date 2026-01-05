Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash Country Music Festival
This week QYK has your pair of tickets to see Justin Moore, and Special guest Lee Greenwood on January 16, 2026, at The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday…
Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday in true red, white, and blue style at the Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival, coming January 16 & 17, 2026 to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds—and you could be there FREE!
We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the biggest country music and rodeo events of the year for Friday January 16, 2026!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/5-1/9/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:1/5-1/9/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to the Tampa Bay Rodeo on January 16th, 2026
- Prize Value: $60
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Rodeo