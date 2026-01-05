Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

KC Has Your Tickets To Florida Strawberry Festival To See Ty Myers

The Florida Strawberry Festival is still growing! Listen all week to 99.5 QYK for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ty Myers on February 28, 2026….

smckenzie

The Florida Strawberry Festival is still growing! Listen all week to 99.5 QYK for your chance to win a pair of tickets to

see Ty Myers on February 28, 2026.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/5-1/9/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/5-1/9/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Florida Strawberry Festival to see Ty Myers 2.28.26
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Florida Strawberry Festival
Florida Strawberry Fesitval
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash Country Music Festival
UncategorizedListen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash Country Music Festivalsmckenzie
The New Year, New Gear Giveaway
ContestsThe New Year, New Gear GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To ST. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To ST. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Showsmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect