This Day in Country History: December 31

The last day of the calendar year, Dec. 31, had significant events in the country music world. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum honored artists, there were several New Year's Eve specials on television, and a couple of industry changes rounded out the year.

Cultural Milestones

Ralph Peer, Brett Young, and others had cultural milestones on this day:

2011: The long-running Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit "Family Tradition: The Williams Family Legacy" closed on this day. The closing of this exhibit was celebrated with a performance by Hank Williams Jr. earlier in the month, which raised money for the country music preservation organization.

2022: Brett Young was a country music performer at the diverse "United In Song: Ringing In The New Year Together," which aired on PBS on Dec. 31. This holiday special celebrated the nation's cultural diversity of music, including opera, bluegrass, pop, and country music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

New Year's Eve is always a fun time for musical specials, including:

2019: Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde, and rock legend Stevie Nicks were some of the superstars at "Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville" held at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A birth and a death happened on this day:

2015: Craig Wayne Boyd and his fiancée, Taylor Borland, welcomed a baby girl, Dakota Lynne, on Dec. 31. Dakota's big brother, Jaxon, was excited to have a baby sister on New Year's Eve.

2017: Long-term Grand Ole Opry announcer Charles Hairl Hensley passed away on Dec. 31. Hensley was inducted into the Country Music DJ Hall of Fame in 1995 for his work as a country music radio broadcaster.