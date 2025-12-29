Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ Video Hits 500 Million YouTube Views

More than two decades after its debut, the music video for "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" continues to be recognized as one of the most influential visuals in modern country and pop culture. Shania Twain's 1999 music video made a strong point about gender, self-efficacy, and creativity, reestablishing the limits of country music during a period of rapid worldwide growth, as evidenced by her previous album, Come On Over, released in 1997.

Directed by Paul Boyd and styled by fashion designer and stylist Marc Bouwer, the video intentionally flipped the script on Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love." Twain opens the clip dressed in traditionally masculine black-and-white tailoring before shedding layers to reveal a confident, feminine persona. The transformation serves as both parody and empowerment, centering on control, ownership, and personal freedom rather than provocation.

"The video was a big part of expressing an extension of what I was trying to say in the lyrics," Twain states, explaining how the idea for the video really came together, brainstorming with fashion designer and stylist Marc Bouwer. "I wanted it to evolve with these peeling away of layers of clothes, layers of this person coming off, and revealing a different side of my inner self."

"Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' is a very sexy video," thinks Bouwer, looking back 24 years later. "But it's not sexual, it's just owning your sexuality, and it's fine to do that."

"When you hear the lyrics, you can either be very literal, or you can let that go out of the window," Bouwer explains. "When she says, 'Men's shirts, short skirts' you have to do that. And we made sure that skirt was really short. It's almost like we got home from work, we're taking off our shirt, but we've got this really sexy dress underneath. This is showing another you, maybe it's a you that you want to be. Maybe this is the real me."

The song was the eighth single from Come On Over, an album that achieved 20-times platinum status in the United States and cemented Twain's crossover appeal beyond country radio. At the time, there was controversy over the clip within the country genre, but Twain continued to describe it as an act of empowerment and boundary-pushing rather than exploitation.