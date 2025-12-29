Riley Green Gives His Parent’s The Best Christmas Surprise

Backstage Country
Riley Green delighted his parents, Alan and Karen Green, with a new camper during his yearly Christmas party. The surprise happened when they showed up dressed as characters from A Christmas Story.

The camper stole the show at the celebration. Thrilled, the Greens expressed their thanks online. "We won the GRAND PRIZE at the 2nd annual RG Christmas costume party! Thank you, Riley, for the generous and thoughtful surprise! This is definitely one way to get us off your bus. We are ready to hit the road!" Karen exclaimed on Instagram.

Riley, known for his song “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” jokingly mentioned the movie theme. "Don’t shoot your eye out," he joked, keeping the festive spirit alive.

Alan and Karen are excited about new adventures and attending Riley's 2026 shows, now with the camper providing a new way to travel. It marks a shift from the tour bus to more freedom on the road.

Riley Green, whose full name is Johnathan Riley Green, born October 18, 1988, in Jacksonville, Alabama, grew up surrounded by classic country music. His grandfather, Buford Green, was a big influence, teaching him guitar and hosting shows at the Golden Saw Music Hall.

He started by performing cover songs in local Alabama venues. At 30, he landed his first Nashville record deal. His music, deeply rooted in family connections, reflects his bond with Alabama despite his success. Albums like Don't Mind If I Do emphasize this connection.

His hit “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” deeply resonates, highlighting family ties and heritage. The song went 3X-PLATINUM, underscoring its impact and personal value.

The camper matches Riley's love of the outdoors, fitting with his parents' support and involvement in his career through their participation in family-focused events.

Karen Green often shares Riley's accomplishments and values on Instagram, showing her pride in his successes.

