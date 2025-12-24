Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: December 26-December 28

Tampa closes out December with an exciting blend of holiday magic, world-class performances, and big laughs. "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet" brings a beloved seasonal tradition to the stage, while J.J. Williamson delivers high-energy comedy for a lively night out. Fans of rhythm and movement can experience the electrifying spectacle of STOMP.

"NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet"

What: Timeless holiday ballet classic

Timeless holiday ballet classic When: Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at noon, 4 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at noon, 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. Where: Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg

Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg Cost: Tickets start at $42

Experience the "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet," a festive holiday tradition at the Mahaffey Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts. With an international cast, this show is visually stunning because it features Tchaikovsky's classic soundtrack along with whimsical puppetry, lavish custom-designed costumes, and hand-painted, elaborate sets by European artisans. All ages are encouraged to experience the wonder and nostalgia of "The Nutcracker" and create lifelong holiday memories with their family and friends.

J.J. Williamson

What: Fun and comedy with J.J. Williamson

Fun and comedy with J.J. Williamson When: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 E. Eighth Ave. C-112, Tampa

Funny Bone Comedy Club, 1600 E. Eighth Ave. C-112, Tampa Cost: $24

Comedian J.J. Williamson brings his sharp stand-up comedy to the Funny Bone Comedy Club, delivering laughs in a lively, 21+ club setting. Williamson has performed on major stages and television showcases, including Comedy Central and "Showtime at the Apollo," and entertained audiences at renowned comedy venues across the country. His blend of observational humor makes his performance a fun night out for comedy lovers.

STOMP

What: High-energy rhythmic spectacle

High-energy rhythmic spectacle When: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: Ferguson Hall, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa

Ferguson Hall, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $49

STOMP is performed with a large cast of actors that use common household items, such as brooms, trash cans, matchboxes, and hubcaps, instead of conventional percussion instruments. By generating beats with everyday materials, STOMP creates unique and impactful musical pieces by means of rhythm, physical movement, dance, and theatrics for a thrilling and energetic show.

Other Events

Tampa's post-Christmas celebrations offer a festive mix of lights, family fun, and seasonal activities. From immersive holiday attractions to cozy winter-themed gatherings, the region provides plenty of ways to keep the magic of the season going as the year winds down: