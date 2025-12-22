Meghan Patrick Sets First US Headlining Tour for 2026

Meghan Patrick has announced The Golden Child Tour for 2026, marking her first-ever headline U.S. tour following a banner year filled with major milestones. The tour is set to launch Feb. 19, 2026, in Plain City, Ohio, with additional stops planned in markets including Chicago, Louisville, and San Diego, bringing an expanded live production under the MFP brand to American audiences.

“2025 was one of the best years of my life, filled with unforgettable moments and career milestones,” she reflects.

In 2025, Patrick toured extensively across Canada as an opening act for Brad Paisley, sharing the stage with him night after night. “I wrapped up the year touring Canada opening for Brad Paisley,” she continues. “Every show was electric, and singing ‘Whiskey Lullaby' with Brad each night was a true career highlight I'll never forget.”

Her momentum also extended to radio success in the United States. “To top it off, ‘Golden Child' reached the Top 20 at U.S. Country radio, my first-ever Top 20 in America. I can't wait to release Golden Child (The Final Chapter) in January, headline my first U.S. tour, and bring the full MFP experience on the road. 2025 will be hard to top,” she adds, “but 2026 is already shaping up to be even better.”

The album release date has been confirmed for Jan. 9, 2026, when Golden Child (The Final Chapter) arrives as the project's culminating chapter. Patrick wants his tour to become the MFP experience on the road and to fully realize the larger-scale live version of MFP that has been created through music.