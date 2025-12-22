Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Tampa Rodeo

Backstage Country
Enter now for your chance to win tickets and experience an unforgettable weekend of country music, rodeo action, and patriotic pride. Celebrate America's 250th Birthday in true red, white, and…

Enter now for your chance to win tickets and experience an unforgettable weekend of country music, rodeo action, and patriotic pride.

Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday in true red, white, and blue style at the Tampa Bay Rodeo’s Bull Bash & Country Music Festival, coming January 16 & 17, 2026 to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds—and you could be there FREE!

We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the biggest country music and rodeo events of the year!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 12/22-1/4/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:1/5/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to the Tampa Bay Rodeo on January 16th, 2026
  • Prize Value: $60
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Tampa Bay Rodeo

