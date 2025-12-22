Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Busch Gardens

Backstage Country
First Responders And Lineworkers Get Free Tickets To Busch Gardens and SeaWorld

Photo Credit: Busch Gardens

Thrills, family fun, and unforgettable experiences await at Busch Gardens—and now you could be headed there for FREE!

Enter for your chance to win tickets and experience world-class roller coasters, incredible live entertainment, animal encounters, and seasonal events all in one amazing park.

From heart-pounding rides to up-close wildlife experiences, Busch Gardens offers fun for thrill-seekers and families alike.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 12/22-1/4/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:1/5/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Busch Garden's Christmas Town
  • Prize Value: $241.85
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
