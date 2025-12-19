Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To ST. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show

The largest and longest running boat show on Florida’s west coast, the 47th Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show will take place from January 15-18, 2026 at the City’s downtown waterfront. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 12/19-1/9/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/12/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to St. Pete Power and Sailboat Show
- Prize Value: $220
- Who Is Providing The Prize: St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show