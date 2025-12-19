Dolly Parton Brings Symphonic Tour to 12 Cities in 2026

The Threads: My Songs in Symphony Project will be transformed into a multidimensional symphony tour with 27 performances scheduled in 12 cities across the United States beginning in 2026. It will expand on the 2025 world premiere with the Nashville Symphony, featuring original orchestral arrangements by David Hamilton, immersive visual designs by Adam Grannick, and stories about Dolly's personal experiences as they relate to her songwriting. Dolly describes the project as an opportunity to weave the various aspects of her life into a new and exciting artistic expression for audiences throughout the U.S.

Dolly says, "The threads of my life are woven together through my songs. That's why this project, Threads: My Songs In Symphony, is so special to me. It's all about sharing my music and my musical journey with audiences in a new way!"

The 2026 lineup includes dates beginning in January with the Colorado Symphony in Denver and Missouri's St. Louis Symphony. Engagements continue through spring and summer, with scheduled performances in Cincinnati, Louisville, Portland, Nashville, Grand Rapids, Phoenix, Naples, Eugene, Kansas City, and Chautauqua. The Nashville run is set for Mar. 19–21 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, with tickets available through the official site.