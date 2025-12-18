Margo Price Performs for 400 Incarcerated Women at Tennessee Prison

Margo Price's recent performance at the Women's Therapeutic Residential Center at West Tennessee State Penitentiary marked one of the most defining moments of her career. Playing for more than 400 inmates on Dec. 9 in Henning, she framed the event around spreading joy, praying for peace, and loving one's enemies. In partnership with the Tennessee Innocence Project, the event included the participation of Joyce Watkins, who has just been exonerated after spending 27 years in prison, and who represents an ongoing discussion about issues related to recidivism, justice, and mental health.

Price reflected deeply on the emotional gravity of the performance. Price shared, "I've never felt that kind of emotional, receptive energy from an audience before. They needed to hear the music, and I needed to deliver it." Price went on further. It feels like she could barely encapsulate the thrilling, epiphany-like quality of the occasion. "They sang along, stomped, and clapped in time with the drums, but more than anything, they listened. Deeply. They took in every lyric, felt it in their bones, laughed when it was right, and lived the songs with us."

She continued describing the unity in the room. The country singer added, "For about sixty minutes, we all became one with the music. There was undulation, dancing, cheering, smiling, weeping. I was moved to tears more than once, and even now, thinking back, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude."

Price also clarified the event's mission. "This isn't about glamorizing crime or brushing aside accountability; it's about dignity, prison reform, and reminding people they're still human. Music has the power to heal, to protest, to connect, and that's what this is all about," she added.

Price said the concert's emotional significance eclipsed even her two 2026 GRAMMY nominations for Hard Headed Woman. She plans to release a live album and documentary capturing the trip, building on themes of dignity, reform, and humanity. Her experiences and those of the inmates, combined with Watkins' teachings, strengthened her conviction about the role of music in prisons.