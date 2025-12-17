Jon Pardi Talks His About His Christmas Show, Amazon Deliveries And His Friendship With Kid Rock

Jon Pardi called into the show this morning to talk about his upcoming Christmas Show at The Hard Rock. He's excited about this short tour because it's all about fun, the holidays and giving back. His Starlight Fund will allow him to donate around $40,000 to support local charities in each city he visits. The Christmas Show will help St. Augustine Youth Services and St. Augustine Art Association (St. Augustine, FL), Little Smiles (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), and A Kids Place of Tampa Bay (Tampa, FL).

If you are a fan of Elvis, he said this is the show for you. Lots of Christmas favorites, plus all of the big Pardi hits he has. The show is at the Hard Rock event center on Friday, December 19th.

Christmas hasn't been a big deal for Jon, until having kids. He told us that his girls have changed that for him. Like most parents, he is just trying to get through the craziness of the holidays. We asked him if he has a real or fake tree and he replied fake always. Even though he is such an out-doorsy guy, he said he has heard the same horror stories about bugs and nest inside the trees that can come into your home.

Jon Pardi's New House

Speaking of home, Jon and his wife Summer have finally moved into their new home which he has been building for years. Even though they are moved in, he commented that there is still on-going construction at the house and port-a-potties on the property.

We got to talking about Amazon and all the deliveries this time of year. We asked Jon if his drivers know who he is and his reply was that he has no idea where they come from. Drivers show up in U-Haul's and old clunker cars, he isn't quite sure who is pulling up to his home.

A few weeks back, Pardi posted some pictures hanging out with Kid Rock. The two have known each other for a long time. Back in the day, they would stay up late and party, but now, sober Pardi says they have a different kind of fun that doesn't involve late nights, and empty bottles.