Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To see Dwight Yoakum

Country music icon Dwight Yoakam is hitting the stage, and you could be there for an unforgettable night of classic country, rockabilly style, and timeless hits!
With a career spanning decades and countless chart-toppers, Dwight Yoakam brings his signature Bakersfield sound and legendary stage presence to every show. Get ready to hear favorites like “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “Fast as You,” “Honky Tonk Man,” and many more performed live.
📅 EVENT DETAILS
Artist: Dwight Yoakam
Date: Saturday, April 11, 2025
Venue: BayCare Sound
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 12/17-1/9/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/12/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 6
- What The Prize Is: A 4 Pack of tickets to Dwight Yoakam
- Prize Value: $74.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: BayCare Sound