Shadow Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Our Mutt Monday dog this week is Shadow and he is available to be adopted. We like big mutts, and we cannot lie! And Shadow is one of our favorites! This sweet boy weighs in at 93 pounds, and his heart makes up most of that. Shadow enjoys a fun romp in the yard, and has a special love for toys. He came to us with painful eyes that required entropion surgery, but that cone did not slow his playful personality. Shadow is a six year old bullmastiff mix. True to his name, he loves to be near his people, but he is not a big fan of cats and would love a feline-free home.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Shadow this week and he is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.