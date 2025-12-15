QYK Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort

Backstage Country
You better watch out! We have your chance to win tickets. Holidays at Universal are happening November 21st through January 4th. It's going to be merry and bright – naughty…

You better watch out! We have your chance to win tickets. Holidays at Universal are happening November 21st through January 4th. It’s going to be merry and bright – naughty and nice! Enjoy festive décor, seasonal food and drinks (for purchase), live shows and more.

To enter, Listen to your Morning Krewe for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

You could win a prize package for [2] people, including:

  • 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks
  • 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

CONTEST RULES:

  • How To Enter: Listen for the cue to call on QYK
  • When To Listen/Enter: 12/15-12/19/2025
  • How The Winner Is Selected: The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) that gets through to the station contest line will be selected and upon verification, win.
  • What Do You Win?
    • 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks
    • 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle
  • Who Is Providing The Prize? Universal Orlando Resort

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.

Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2025 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2025 Macy’s Inc. All rights reserved.

Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

