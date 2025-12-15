John Michael Montgomery Honored by Rupp Arena During Final Concert

John Michael Montgomery’s performance at Kentucky’s legendary Rupp Arena was special, not only because it was his final show, but also because he received an touching tribute, turning an already emotional night into something fans and Montgomery himself won’t soon forget.

For the country icon who’s had a colorful and thriving career in the country music industry, there was no better place to take that final bow than in his home state.

A Fitting Tribute to John Michael Montgomery

According to American Songwriter, the “Letters from Home,” singer had his final performance at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. Before the night came to a close, Montgomery was surprised by the news that Rupp Arena would honor him with a banner bearing his name. Surrounded by his family, his son Walker said, “You never left Kentucky. You never moved to Nashville. Kentucky has been your home for all your life… So, we’re going to have a special surprise for you real quick.”

Brian Sipes, Rupp Arena’s general manager, continued, “When people come into Rupp Arena, they get to look up, and they see the greatness of the UK basketball team with banners in the ceiling. And we thought, ‘Why would those same people not be able to come here and see a banner in the ceiling to celebrate one of the greatest country music stars who has ever lived?’”

He pointed to the ceiling, “So, if you look straight up there, John, your name will forever be hanging in Rupp Arena for all fans to see.”