Carly Pearce Releases Track About Life Sacrifices, Career Struggles

With the release of her new single "Dream Come True," Carly Pearce is bringing in an entirely new chapter of her career, which will be reflected in her forthcoming fifth studio album. The song, co-written by Lauren Hungate, Tofer Brown, and Emily Weisband, and produced by Ben West, reflects the unseen moments and sacrifices behind her nearly decade-long career in country music. Pearce has emphasized that every line in the song is drawn from her real life, including references to a four-bedroom house, front-page news, and the challenges surrounding her mother's illness.

In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, the GRAMMY winner shared more about writing the song and the emotions she poured into it, revealing, "Every line in the song is my story. I wrote this song about a year ago… I've been doing this professionally for almost a decade, and there are high highs and low lows, and I really needed to figure out why I wanted to do music in the first place. I needed to reconnect with the dream," she shared.

"And so I had moved into this house in a cul-de-sac. It's four bedrooms, and I was surrounded by women my age who had husbands, families, and this life that I didn't even realize I wanted until that moment. It helped me reconnect with the little dream that five-year-old Carly had, to sing country music and be on the Grand Ole Opry," she said proudly.

"That's kind of the universal message for me. I hope people, like me, are more willing to say that, because we all feel it. And it's important not to be afraid to say it in a world where we live for the highlight reel…I feel lonely too sometimes."