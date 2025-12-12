Dylan Scott Announces ‘Till I Can’t I Will Tour’ for 2026

Following a massive 2025 packed with the release of a new album, Easy Does It, a RIAA platinum certified single, “What He’ll Never Have,” and bringing the Easy Does It tour on the road, Dylan Scott is bringing that high-energy momentum back to stages next year.

Dylan Scott’s ‘Till I Can’t I Will Tour’

Scott made the announcement on his official Instagram account. He uploaded a poster of the tour with the dates and featured artists. The caption reads, “Had so much fun in 2025, we gotta run it back for ‘26. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM local!”

Kicking off on March 12, 2026, at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, N.Y., the tour will wrap up on May 30, 2026, in Helotes, Texas, with stops in Ohio, Florida, and Kentucky. Joining him on the tour are 12/OC, Kelsey Hart, and Lauren Watkins, performing with him on select dates.

Check out all the tour dates and venues below.

March 12, 2026: Landmark Theater, Syracuse, New York (with special guest 12/OC)

Landmark Theater, Syracuse, New York (with special guest 12/OC) March 13, 2026: Parx Casino – Xcite Center, Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Parx Casino – Xcite Center, Bensalem, Pennsylvania March 14, 2026: Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine (with special guest 12/OC)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine (with special guest 12/OC) March 20, 2026: Casino Rama, Orillia, Ontario (with special guest 12/OC)

Casino Rama, Orillia, Ontario (with special guest 12/OC) March 21, 2026: Hard Rock Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario (with special guest 12/OC)

Hard Rock Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario (with special guest 12/OC) March 27, 2026: Kleiman Park, Tallahassee, Florida (festival)

Kleiman Park, Tallahassee, Florida (festival) March 28, 2026: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida April 11, 2026: Boots In The Park, San Diego, California (festival)

Boots In The Park, San Diego, California (festival) April 16, 2026: Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio (with special guest Kelsey Hart)

Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio (with special guest Kelsey Hart) April 18, 2026: Bulls, Boots & Barrels, Jacksonville, Florida (festival)

Bulls, Boots & Barrels, Jacksonville, Florida (festival) April 23, 2026: The Palace Theater, Louisville, Kentucky (with special guest Kelsey Hart)

The Palace Theater, Louisville, Kentucky (with special guest Kelsey Hart) April 24, 2026: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, Michigan (with special guest Kelsey Hart)

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, Michigan (with special guest Kelsey Hart) April 25, 2026: Colosseum Windsor, Windsor, Ontario (with special guest Kelsey Hart)

Colosseum Windsor, Windsor, Ontario (with special guest Kelsey Hart) May 8, 2026: KNCI's Country In The Park, Sacramento, California (with special guest Kelsey Hart)

KNCI's Country In The Park, Sacramento, California (with special guest Kelsey Hart) May 9, 2026: Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, Nevada (with special guest Kelsey Hart)

Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, Nevada (with special guest Kelsey Hart) May 15, 2026: Joe's Live, Rosemont, Illinois (with special guest Kelsey Hart)

Joe's Live, Rosemont, Illinois (with special guest Kelsey Hart) May 29, 2026: Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, Texas (with special guest Lauren Watkins)

Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth, Texas (with special guest Lauren Watkins) May 30, 2026: Floores Country Store, Helotes, Texas (with special guest Lauren Watkins)