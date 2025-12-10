Backstage Country
Your Morning Krewe Has Your Pair Of Tickets To See Nate Smith

Nate Smith is heading to House of Blues on April 9, 2025 with special guest Josh Ross and Brandon Wisham on his Country Rock & Roll Tour. QYK has your…

smckenzie

Nate Smith is heading to House of Blues on April 9, 2025 with special guest Josh Ross and Brandon Wisham on his Country Rock & Roll Tour. QYK has your chance to win a pair of tickets now! Listen weekdays at 7:40 AM for your chance now!

This is your shot to experience one of country music’s fastest-rising stars LIVE for an unforgettable night of powerhouse vocals, high-energy hits, and nonstop country rock.

📅 SHOW DETAILS

Artist: Nate Smith
Tour: Country Rock & Roll Tour
Special Guests: Josh Ross & Brandon Wisham
Date: April 9, 2025
Venue: House of Blues Orlando

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 12/10-12/12/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/10-12/12/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 3
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Nate Smith on April 9, 2026
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Nate Smith
smckenzieWriter
