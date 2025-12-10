This Day in Country History: December 10
Dec. 10 had several notable and exciting events in country music history, including the American Country Awards in 2013, Dolly Parton's movie A Coat of Many Colors in 2015, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's wedding. On this day, Luke Bryan had several record certifications in 2018, and Ashley McBryde joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2022.
Cultural Milestones
Cultural milestones on this day include:
- 2015: Dolly Parton's movie Coat of Many Colors aired on NBC and was about Parton's early life growing up in rural Tennessee, with singer Jennifer Nettles portraying Dolly's mother, Avie Lee Parton.
- 2022: The "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" singer Ashley McBryde became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Singer Terri Clark was on stage to induct McBryde after the two sang a duet of "Girl Goin' Nowhere."
Notable Recordings and Performances
Luke Bryan and Pentatonix had notable performances and recognitions on this day:
- 2013: At the American Country Awards, Luke Bryan won Male Artist of the Year and Touring Artist of the Year. Miranda Lambert won several awards, including Female Artist of the Year. Album of the Year went to Blake Shelton for Based on a True Story..., and Lady A won Group of the Year.
- 2018: The a cappella superstar group Pentatonix had a holiday special aired on NBC called Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night, with Maren Morris and the illusionists Penn & Teller as special guests.
- 2018: Luke Bryan received several certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America: "Do I" received 3x Platinum, "Play It Again" received 5x Platinum, and "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" received 6x Platinum.
Industry Changes and Challenges
A wedding and venue mishap happened on Dec. 10:
- 2005: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were married outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma, after meeting in 1987. This power couple has toured together and received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- 2016: Parts of the roof collapsed just before the Brothers Osborne's show at the Hanford Fox Theatre in California. Although organizers canceled the show, the band was not deterred and played for their audience from on top of their tour bus.
This day in country music history is remembered for the Brothers Osborne and their impromptu concert. Country music fans also enjoyed watching Dolly Parton's movie, and Maren Morris was a hit on Pentatonix's holiday special.