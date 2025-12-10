Jake Owen to Perform Complete Album on 12-Date Tour Starting February 2026

In 2026, Jake Owen will take his newest album, Dreams to Dream, on tour with the 2026 Dreams to Dream Tour, which features 12 dates of intimate and acoustic performances. The run begins Feb. 26 at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C., reflecting a format that prioritizes close-up musical connection over large-scale production. Additional stops include The Paramount Theater, Appell Center for the Performing Arts, Walker Theatre — Memorial Auditorium, Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center, Bijou Theatre, The Fitzgerald Theater, Capitol Theatre, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, Meyer Theatre, Hoyt Sherman Place, and Blue Gate Performing Arts Center.

The tour mirrors the album's sparse, vulnerable sound. Owen has been vocal about the creative risk behind the project and the influence of producer Shooter Jennings. He states that this recording represents a movement toward a more genuine expression of the artist and a higher level of clarity as an artistic product. He also states that it has received significant recognition from media outlets such as Holler, Saving Country Music, and Rolling Stone. Owen continues to show artistic growth and maintains strong philanthropic commitments through The Jake Owen Foundation and Good Company Entertainment.

"All my friends who have heard my stuff have gone, 'Dude, Jake, this is you, man. This is who you've always tried to be,'" he says of the record that was produced by Shooter Jennings. "Sometimes you need to get outside what's comfortable, what people think you are, or think you should be, and take a risk."