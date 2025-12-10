Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Going Strong Amid Divorce Rumors

There’s been a swirl of headlines claiming Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage is heading towards divorce. Rumors were triggered by the two choosing not to attend red carpet events, fewer public photos together, and the release of a break-up themed song from Shelton.

Fans of the couple might have the above reasons to worry. Fortunately, a source close to the No Doubt vocalist dispelled the rumors.

Source Claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Still 'Solid'

Shelton and Stefani did not attend the recently concluded CMA Awards despite Shelton being nominated and winning the award for CMA Musical Event of the Year with Post Malone for their collaboration “Pour Me a Drink.” The two weren’t also seen in public together for a long time and Shelton’s song “Hangin’ On” (ironically, a duet with Stefani) about hanging on to a relationship: “I should've let go by now / But I keep hangin' on to every word you said / Like some old faded tee / Wish I could take you off, but you keep hangin' on to me,” all contributed to the divorce rumors.

Blake Shelton - Hangin' On [feat. Gwen Stefani] (Official Lyric Video)

But an insider told PEOPLE magazine, “There is no truth to the split rumors. They’ve just been juggling demanding schedules. When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are.”

Busy Schedules

The two not being seen in public for a long time, perhaps, can be chalked up to their busy schedules. Shelton just released his 13th studio album, For Recreational Use Only, earlier this year. He also executive-produced and starred alongside Keith Urban in the reality singing competition The Road. He’s also busy preparing for his eight-night Las Vegas residency in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January next year.

As for Stefani, she just released a deluxe version of her album, Bouquet, in March and will also be heading to Las Vegas next year with No Doubt for a six-show performance at the Sphere.