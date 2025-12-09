Backstage Country
Margo Price Releases Expanded Album Edition With Four Added Tracks

Jennifer Eggleston
Margo Price performs at An Evening with Margo Price at The GRAMMY Museum on July 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Morris via Getty Images

Margo Price has released Hard Headed Woman (Deluxe), an expanded edition of her GRAMMY-nominated album, adding four new tracks and broadening the project to sixteen songs. Produced by Matt Ross-Spang and recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, the album traces Price's journey from dive bars to national touring, the balance of motherhood and marriage, and the pressures of industry scrutiny. The Nashville-recorded project maintains her roots while reinforcing her independent voice through a widened collaborative roster.

The deluxe edition arrives via Loma Vista Recordings. It features new collaborations with Tyler Childers, Jesse Welles, Kris Kristofferson, Rodney Crowell, and a Waylon Jennings cover, underscoring Price's blend of tradition and insurgent, independent-minded country.

Newly added material includes two previously unheard tracks, among them a duet with Logan Ledger and "Too Stoned To Cry," a collaboration with Billy Strings. Tracklist highlights include "Prelude {Hard Headed Woman}," "Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down," "Love Me Like You Used To Do" (feat. Tyler Childers), "Too Stoned to Cry" (feat. Billy Strings), and "Too Many, Too Few" (feat. Logan Ledger).

The deluxe collection is closely tied to Price's two 2026 GRAMMY nominations: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Love Me Like You Used To Do" with Tyler Childers. She stands as the sole female nominee in the Best Traditional Country Album category, a distinction that echoes her previous recognition as a Best New Artist nominee during pregnancy. The project's expanded collaborations and production emissions reinforce the visibility of her nominated work and the significance of the Childers duet in this year's field.

A Bandcamp-exclusive version adds Price's Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of "Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down," with proceeds benefiting the ACLU through 2025. This edition remains available exclusively throughout the year, offering fans an additional live document of the album's themes.

Price plans to extend touring in 2026, expanding the Wild At Heart Tour to more cities in support of Hard Headed Woman. The deluxe edition's broadened tracklist and new material position the project for continued momentum as she heads into a landmark GRAMMY season and an ambitious touring year.

Margo Pricetyler childers
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
