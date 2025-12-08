KC Has Your Tickets To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Jon Pardi

Listen at 4:20PM for you chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jon Pardi at Hard Rock Tampa on December 19, 2025.

With hits like “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots,” “Heartache Medication,” and “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi delivers the kind of live show that turns into an instant memory. Expect high energy, killer musicianship, and that classic Pardi charm that keeps fans coming back for more.