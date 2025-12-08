KC Has Your Tickets To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Jon Pardi

Backstage Country
Listen at 4:20PM for you chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jon Pardi at Hard Rock Tampa on December 19, 2025.

With hits like “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on My Boots,” “Heartache Medication,” and “Last Night Lonely,” Jon Pardi delivers the kind of live show that turns into an instant memory. Expect high energy, killer musicianship, and that classic Pardi charm that keeps fans coming back for more.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 12/8-12/12/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call (800-992-1099)
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 12/8-12/12/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Jon Pardi
  • Prize Value: $108
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock Tampa
Jon Pardi
