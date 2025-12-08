Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Brandon Lake to Re-Release Track ‘When a Cowboy Prays’ Featuring Cody Johnson

Brandon Lake, the Grammy-winning worship artist who also recently started dabbling in country music, revealed he is re-releasing his track “When a Cowboy Prays,” featuring none other than cowboy troubadour…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Brandon Lake attends the 61st ASCAP Country Music Awards Celebration at The Twelve Thirty Club
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Brandon Lake, the Grammy-winning worship artist who also recently started dabbling in country music, revealed he is re-releasing his track “When a Cowboy Prays,” featuring none other than cowboy troubadour Cody Johnson.   

Not Brandon Lake’s First Rodeo  

This year, we have seen the rise of Christian music, with Lake leading the charge. Back in May, there were two Christian songs that made the Hot 100 chart, Forrest Frank’s “Your Way’s Better,” and Lake’s collaboration with country music star Jelly Roll for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” This is the first time this has happened in over a decade.   

Since “Hard Fought Hallelujah” became a massive success, landing the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Christian, Christian Airplay, and the No. 1 Christian song of 2025, it’s no wonder Lake would want to recreate it by re-releasing “When a Cowboy Prays,” featuring Johnson.  

Re-Release of 'When a Cowboy Prays'  

Back in October, Lake confirmed that he would feature CoJo on the track, something that the fans have been requesting: “I’m not telling anybody except for those who showed up for my tour, but you can’t post about it ’cause it’s a secret. This song I’m about to sing, I just recorded with Cody Johnson. And we’re gonna come out with it. I heard all of your comments. I wrote this song, and you’re like, ‘This sounds like CoJo. You gotta get CoJo.’ I was like, ‘Honey, already on it,’” according to Whiskey Riff.  

Lake also recently posted on Instagram a photo of him inside a studio wearing headphones and a lyric sheet with Cody Johnson’s name, subtly indicating that the two are already in the studio recording the song.   

His announcement also comes after Lake won Christian Music Songwriter of the Year and Christian Music of the Year for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” during the ASCAP Awards. He hinted back then that there would be more Christian and Country collaborations in store for him next year: “Christian x Country Collision incoming 2026. To God be the glory!” 

Brandon LakeCody JohnsonJelly Roll
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Shania Twain arrives at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada
MusicThis Day in Country History: December 9Kristina Hall
Michael Bublé performs onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena
MusicMichael Bublé to Release a Country Album SoonYvette Dela Cruz
The Red Clay Strays accept the Vocal Group of the Year Award onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards
MusicThe Red Clay Strays Drop Unreleased Track ‘Till Things Get Right’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect