Brandon Lake to Re-Release Track ‘When a Cowboy Prays’ Featuring Cody Johnson

Brandon Lake, the Grammy-winning worship artist who also recently started dabbling in country music, revealed he is re-releasing his track “When a Cowboy Prays,” featuring none other than cowboy troubadour Cody Johnson.

Not Brandon Lake’s First Rodeo

This year, we have seen the rise of Christian music, with Lake leading the charge. Back in May, there were two Christian songs that made the Hot 100 chart, Forrest Frank’s “Your Way’s Better,” and Lake’s collaboration with country music star Jelly Roll for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” This is the first time this has happened in over a decade.

Since “Hard Fought Hallelujah” became a massive success, landing the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Christian, Christian Airplay, and the No. 1 Christian song of 2025, it’s no wonder Lake would want to recreate it by re-releasing “When a Cowboy Prays,” featuring Johnson.

Re-Release of 'When a Cowboy Prays'

Back in October, Lake confirmed that he would feature CoJo on the track, something that the fans have been requesting: “I’m not telling anybody except for those who showed up for my tour, but you can’t post about it ’cause it’s a secret. This song I’m about to sing, I just recorded with Cody Johnson. And we’re gonna come out with it. I heard all of your comments. I wrote this song, and you’re like, ‘This sounds like CoJo. You gotta get CoJo.’ I was like, ‘Honey, already on it,’” according to Whiskey Riff.

Lake also recently posted on Instagram a photo of him inside a studio wearing headphones and a lyric sheet with Cody Johnson’s name, subtly indicating that the two are already in the studio recording the song.