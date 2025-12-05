Saving Country Music Announces 2025 Song of the Year Nominees With Reader Input

Saving Country Music has announced how it will determine its 2025 Album and Song of the Year. The announcement begins with a reminder that its decision-making process is based on a discussion process with thoughtful consideration and input from the readership, rather than a simple voting procedure. This definition represents the subjective nature of this process, and the intent is to provide information and promote quality, as well as include the community in the conversation. Readers are encouraged to share feedback throughout, reinforcing that their insights help shape — not dictate — the final selections.

Among this year's key Song of the Year contenders, Turnpike Troubadours' “On the Red River” stands out for its emotionally powerful delivery and its continuation of the band's long-standing blend of familial depth and hunting-life imagery. Turnpike Troubadours also appear with “Heaven Passing Through,” praised for Evan Felker's vivid writing, its multi-generational lens, and the song's grateful, infectious momentum.

"Yellow Rose" by Tony Logue is known for its straightforward realism, telling the story of a family in financial trouble through two points of view: the mother's as a worn-out stripper and the father's as he deals with his anxiety. Nikki Lane's “Woodruff City Limit” earns distinction for handling grief and memory with intimacy and authenticity.

The Castellows' “Broke” brings a coal-country backdrop into a narrative that pairs love and commitment with serious traditional craftsmanship. Hailey Whitters' “Casseroles” examines grief rituals with sharp thematic clarity, critiquing performative compassion while showcasing strong songwriting from her album Corn Queen.