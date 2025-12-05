Bailee Ann Surprises Dad, Jelly Roll, and Bunnie Xo with Their Own Prom Night

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo raised her right.

In a sweet moment that happened on Wednesday, December 3, Roll and Bunnie’s daughter Bailee Ann surprised the two with their own prom night, something neither got to experience when they were younger.

Bailee gave her parents the ultimate “do-over” by giving them the full high school dance treatment. And by “full,” we’re talking dressed to the nines, singing, dancing, and cute photo poses.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Crowned Prom King and Queen

In a video shared on her official Instagram account, we see Bunnie and Roll being welcomed by their 17-year-old daughter, Bailee. In a text written over the clip, we can deduce how much the couple appreciated what their daughter had done for them: “I learned a powerful lesson as a parent this week. Bailee has always hated school dances, but because J and I never went to ours, we’ve always pushed her: ‘Go make memories. Go have the experiences we missed.'”

Bailee took it to heart and gave her parents one of the experiences they missed.

A Well-Meaning Surprise

Bunnie confirmed that they had no idea Bailee was planning a surprise for them the night before Roll’s 41st birthday. She wrote, “What we walked into stopped us in our tracks — a full room of friends and family … a night she called ‘Under the Stars. A prom/birthday party she created for us. She crowned us King and Queen, and we danced and sang like teenagers who finally got their moment. “And the lesson? Time is the most precious thing we own. Spend it on your people. The memories you make with them will outlive everything else.”

The Dumb Blonde podcaster also shared a carousel of photos from the night with her wearing a corseted strapless baby blue dress with a sweetheart neckline, and Roll donning an all-black ensemble with matching boots and a cowboy hat. She captioned the post with “To the man I worship & admire.. Loving you in all your eras is my favorite thing to do. Happy Birthday, my shooting star, I love love love youuuuu.”