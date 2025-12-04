Backstage Country
‘Cloud 9’ Awaits: Megan Moroney Announces Arena Tour

Country star Megan Moroney is about to level up her concerts. She’s hitting big arenas, and fans are ready to sing along. On Thursday, Moroney revealed the dates for her…

Megan Moroney performs during the Am I Okay? Tour at Radio City Music Hall on March 26, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Megan Moroney's Am I Okay? Tour 2025

Country star Megan Moroney is about to level up her concerts. She’s hitting big arenas, and fans are ready to sing along. On Thursday, Moroney revealed the dates for her The Cloud 9 Tour, celebrating her third album, which promises to be a huge step in her rising career.

Tour Stops Across North America

Moroney will kick things off in Columbus on May 29, and the tour will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, Orlando, Portland, Los Angeles, Dallas, and will close in the U.S. with a Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 21. She’s also taking her music overseas, performing in Europe and the U.K., with a final European show in Belfast on Oct. 1.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with presale access available starting Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. “THE CLOUD 9 TOUR IS COMING SOON TO AN ARENA NEAR YOU!!!!!” Moroney captioned her announcement.

Cloud 9 Album: The Soundtrack to the Tour

Last month, Moroney revealed her third album, Cloud 9, will drop on Feb. 20. It features her singles “6 Months Later” and “Beautiful Things,” with Kristian Bush returning as the lead producer.

“Similar to the first two albums, it’s all written about honest, personal experiences, but these songs were written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I’ve ever been,” Moroney said in a statement about the album. “My feet feel firmly planted in my artistry, and it was fun to play around sonically, while still sticking to my roots of what my fans and I love. Cloud 9 is a state of mind, and I have no doubt this will be the best chapter yet.”

The Cloud 9 Tour Dates

  • May 29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
  • May 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • June 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
  • June 5 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
  • June 6 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
  • June 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
  • June 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
  • June 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
  • June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
  • June 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
  • June 19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
  • June 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
  • July 7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
  • July 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
  • July 10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
  • July 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
  • July 14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
  • July 16 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
  • July 17 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
  • July 18 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
  • July 24 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair
  • July 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
  • July 26 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • July 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
  • Aug. 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
  • Aug. 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
  • Aug. 5 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
  • Aug. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
  • Aug. 11 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
  • Aug. 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
  • Aug. 15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
  • Aug. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
  • Aug. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
  • Aug. 21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Fans, get ready. Megan Moroney is bringing the Cloud 9 experience straight to arenas near you, and it’s going to be unforgettable.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
