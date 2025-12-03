This Day in Country History: December 3

Dec. 3 has seen holiday festivities, record certifications, and the opening of an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Scotty McCreery was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 3, 2023, and session guitarist Grady Martin died on Dec. 3, 2001, saddening the country music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Country fans got into the Christmas spirit on Dec. 3 with these two Country Music Association Christmas specials:

2019: The CMA Country Christmas aired with performances including Trisha Yearwood singing "Silver Bells" and "Jingle Bell Rock," Lady A performing "White Christmas," and Chris Janson having fun with "Run, Run Rudolph."

The CMA Country Christmas aired with performances including Trisha Yearwood singing "Silver Bells" and "Jingle Bell Rock," Lady A performing "White Christmas," and Chris Janson having fun with "Run, Run Rudolph." 2024: In this instalment of the CMA Country Christmas, Cody Johnson performed "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "White Christmas." Jon Pardi sang "400 Horsepower Sleigh," CeCe Winans sang "Joy to the World," and Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer performed their version of "Man With the Bag."

Cultural Milestones

Bill Anderson and Scotty McCreery enjoyed major milestones on Dec. 3:

2023: A new exhibit, Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See, opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. The exhibit showcased artifacts and memorabilia from the "I Love You Drops" singer's long career.

A new exhibit, Bill Anderson: As Far as I Can See, opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. The exhibit showcased artifacts and memorabilia from the "I Love You Drops" singer's long career. 2023: The legendary Garth Brooks invited American Idol winner Scotty McCreery to join the Grand Ole Opry. McCreery officially became a member of the Opry in April 2024.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From a single and an album certification to a Brad Paisley special, these were notable events for Dec. 3:

2010: Brooks & Dunn's album #1s... & Then Some received a Gold and Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. On the very same day, Miranda Lambert's single "Gunpowder & Lead" got a Platinum certification.

Brooks & Dunn's album #1s... & Then Some received a Gold and Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. On the very same day, Miranda Lambert's single "Gunpowder & Lead" got a Platinum certification. 2019: ABC aired the variety treat Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special. Guests who performed for the event included Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, and Carrie Underwood. Hootie & The Blowfish, Peyton Manning, and the Jonas Brothers also made appearances.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a tour postponement brought sadness to country fans on Dec. 3:

2001: The legendary session guitarist Grady Martin died. Nashville artists often described Martin as one of the music city's greatest guitar players, and he worked with Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, and Marty Robbins.

The legendary session guitarist Grady Martin died. Nashville artists often described Martin as one of the music city's greatest guitar players, and he worked with Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, and Marty Robbins. 2015: "Young Love & Saturday Nights" singer Chris Young had to postpone the final shows of his I'm Comin' Over tour due to strep throat. Young's doctors advised him to take a break from performing, and he had to reschedule shows on Dec. 3 in Duluth, Minnesota, Dec. 4 in Rochester, Minnesota, and Dec. 5 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.